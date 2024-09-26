Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Nike (NKE) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Nike (NKE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating a decline of 45.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $11.64 billion, representing a decrease of 10% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nike metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Global Brand Divisions' at $11.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Converse' will reach $505.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Footwear' will reach $7.49 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -11% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Apparel' to come in at $3.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- North America' to reach $4.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America' should arrive at $1.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' stands at $3.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Greater China' should come in at $1.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Apparel' reaching $345.86 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Footwear' of $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa- Equipment' will likely reach $201.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa- Apparel' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.5%.



Over the past month, Nike shares have recorded returns of +6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NKE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE)

