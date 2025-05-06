Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of New York Times (NYT) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect New York Times Co. (NYT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. Revenues are expected to be $635.14 million, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some New York Times metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Digital-only subscription revenues' to reach $338.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Advertising Revenues- Total Digital' should arrive at $68.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Advertising Revenues- Total Print' will reach $35.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other' will reach $64.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Print subscription revenues' at $127.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Advertising' stands at $104.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Subscription' of $466.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Digital-only subscriptions' will likely reach 11,061. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9,910 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Print subscriptions' reaching 590. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 640 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total digital-only ARPU' will reach $9.66. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.21.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total subscriptions Digital & Print' should come in at 11,651. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,550.



Over the past month, New York Times shares have recorded returns of +14% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NYT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

