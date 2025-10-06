Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Neogen (NEOG) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Neogen (NEOG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, reflecting a decline of 28.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $203.18 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.4%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Neogen metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Food Safety- Natural Toxins & Allergens' should arrive at $18.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Food Safety- Bacterial & General Sanitation' reaching $38.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Food Safety- Indicator Testing, Culture Media & Other' will reach $76.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Veterinary Instruments & Disposables' at $13.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Animal Care & Other' to reach $8.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Food Safety' will reach $146.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Genomics Services' should come in at $4.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -72.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Food Safety- Genomics Services' of $13.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +137.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Animal Safety' stands at $54.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

Neogen shares have witnessed a change of +5.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NEOG is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

