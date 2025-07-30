Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that MercadoLibre (MELI) will announce quarterly earnings of $12.01 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.52 billion, increasing 28.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific MercadoLibre metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fintech' should come in at $2.94 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +39.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Commerce' to reach $3.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +24.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Mexico' reaching $1.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Argentina' of $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +68.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Brazil' will reach $3.51 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Commerce- Brazil' will likely reach $2.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Fintech- Brazil' should arrive at $1.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +29.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Other countries' stands at $293.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +31.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Fintech- Argentina' to come in at $937.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +68.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Commerce- Mexico' will reach $876.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross merchandise volume' at $14.90 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.65 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total payment volume' will reach $64.01 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46.33 billion.

Over the past month, shares of MercadoLibre have returned -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Currently, MELI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.