Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Matador (MTDR) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Matador Resources (MTDR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $957.5 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 11% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Matador metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Third-party midstream services revenues' at $54.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +67.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Oil and natural gas revenues' reaching $857.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Sales of purchased natural gas' stands at $54.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Daily Production Volumes - Total oil equivalent' will reach 196,169.00 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 149760 millions of barrels of oil equivalent in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Daily Production Volumes - Oil' will likely reach 114,841.60 BBL/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 84,777 BBL/D.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Daily Production Volumes - Natural gas' will reach 488.42 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 389.9 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average Sales Prices - Oil, with realized derivatives' to come in at $71.78. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $77.58 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Sales Prices - Oil without realized derivatives' should arrive at $71.46. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $77.58 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Matador shares have recorded returns of -24.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTDR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

