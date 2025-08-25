Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Marvell (MRVL) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Marvell Technology (MRVL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 123.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.01 billion, increasing 58% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Marvell metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue by end market- Data center' to reach $1.51 billion. The estimate points to a change of +71.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure' stands at $145.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +91.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial' will reach $75.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by end market- Consumer' should arrive at $94.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking' reaching $185.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Marvell have demonstrated returns of -1.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MRVL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.