Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of MarketAxess (MKTX) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that MarketAxess (MKTX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $203.35 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific MarketAxess metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Commissions' stands at $176.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Post-trade services' to reach $10.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Information services' to come in at $13.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total commission revenue- Total variable transaction fees' should arrive at $148.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million - Credit' should come in at $149.91. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $156.28 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Daily Volume - Total' will reach $39.18 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.64 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Daily Volume - Total credit trading' will reach $14.15 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.11 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Daily Volume - Total rates trading' of $25.02 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.53 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million - Rates' reaching $4.30. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.62.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Daily Volume - Total credit trading - Emerging markets' at $3.47 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.93 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Daily Volume - Total credit trading - High-grade' will likely reach $6.75 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.22 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily Volume - Total credit trading - Eurobonds' will reach $1.97 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.77 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



MarketAxess shares have witnessed a change of -0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MKTX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

