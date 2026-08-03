Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 41.4%. Revenues are expected to be $674 million, down 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 17.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Louisiana-Pacific metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Siding' of $440.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- OSB (Oriented Strand Board)' should come in at $185.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -25.7%.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Siding' to come in at $119.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $125.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- OSB (Oriented Strand Board)' stands at -$14.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Louisiana-Pacific have returned -8.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, LPX carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.