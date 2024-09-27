Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Levi Strauss (LEVI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, indicating an increase of 10.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.55 billion, representing an increase of 2.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Levi Strauss metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' reaching $788.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Europe' at $393.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Other Brands' should arrive at $117.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Asia' to reach $252.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Levi Strauss here>>>



Levi Strauss shares have witnessed a change of +12.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LEVI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.