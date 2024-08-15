Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Keysight (KEYS) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Keysight (KEYS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 38.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.19 billion, declining 13.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Keysight metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Communications Solutions Group' should arrive at $815.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Commercial Communications' will reach $531.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Aerospace, Defense & Government' will likely reach $284.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' to come in at $375.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' will reach $87.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $157 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group' of $217.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $276 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Keysight here>>>



Shares of Keysight have experienced a change of -12.6% in the past month compared to the -2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KEYS is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.