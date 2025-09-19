Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of KB Home (KBH) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, KB Home (KBH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share, reflecting a decline of 26.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.6 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain KB Home metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing' reaching $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Financial services' should come in at $5.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding' will reach $1.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Backlog - Units' should arrive at 4,411 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,724 .

Analysts expect 'Unit deliveries - Total Homes' to come in at 3,351 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,631 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net orders - Units' at 2,986 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,085 .

Analysts forecast 'Average selling price' to reach $474.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $480.90 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ending community count' of 253 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 254 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog - Value' will likely reach $2.23 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.92 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Average community count -Total' will reach 252 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 251 .

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Homebuilding' stands at $124.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $188.95 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Financial services pretax income' will reach $9.58 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.95 million in the same quarter last year.

