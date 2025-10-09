Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.77 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $23.74 billion, increasing 5.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Johnson & Johnson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW' to reach $15.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- MedTech- Total' stands at $8.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- WW' should arrive at $2.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- WW' of $2.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW' will reach $515.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +80.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW' should come in at $430.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +51.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- Electrophysiology- WW' will reach $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- ABIOMED- WW' will reach $436.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- Other Cardiovascular- WW' at $101.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- US' reaching $260.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- International' will likely reach $133.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

Analysts expect 'Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth)' to come in at 4.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.3% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have experienced a change of +7.9% in the past month compared to the +4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JNJ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.