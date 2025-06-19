Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Jefferies (JEF) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jefferies (JEF) will report quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 35.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.56 billion, exhibiting a decline of 6.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Jefferies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues' stands at $123.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues' should arrive at $1.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Investment return' to come in at $11.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -64.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets' will likely reach $718.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Equities' of $440.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Fixed income' will reach $277.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Advisory' should come in at $399.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Other investment banking' to reach $12.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -80.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking' will reach $715.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Debt underwriting' at $174.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Equity underwriting' will reach $129.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -48.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting' reaching $303.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33.3%.



Over the past month, Jefferies shares have recorded returns of +10.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JEF will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

