Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Jabil (JBL) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jabil (JBL) will report quarterly earnings of $3.08 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.53 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Jabil metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Regulated Industries' should arrive at $3.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Connected Living and Digital Commerce' to reach $1.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Intelligent Infrastructure' at $4.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22.4% year over year.

Shares of Jabil have experienced a change of +6.4% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JBL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.