Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Iron Mountain (IRM) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Iron Mountain (IRM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share, reflecting an increase of 223.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.86 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Iron Mountain metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Service Revenue' will reach $779.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +21% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Storage Rental Revenue' at $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $270.60 million.

Over the past month, shares of Iron Mountain have returned +10.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. Currently, IRM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.