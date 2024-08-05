Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Inspire (INSP) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) to post quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 65.9%. Revenues are expected to be $195.9 million, up 29.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Inspire metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- United States' will reach $182.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- All other countries' will reach $6.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'New U.S. Medical Centers' will reach 54. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 72 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total U.S. Medical Centers' at 1,302. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,045.

The consensus estimate for 'New U.S. sales territories' stands at 13. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total U.S. sales territories' of 311. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 261.



View all Key Company Metrics for Inspire here>>>



Over the past month, Inspire shares have recorded returns of +6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INSP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.