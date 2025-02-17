Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Imax (IMAX) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Imax (IMAX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, reflecting an increase of 70.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $104.78 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Imax metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- All other' to come in at $4.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Technology Products and Services' of $71.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Content Solutions' will likely reach $28.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +50.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- Maintenance' reaching $15.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- System Rentals' stands at $14.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Content Solutions Revenue- Film Remastering and Distribution' should arrive at $22.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +36.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- System Sales' to reach $40.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total IMAX System installations' will reach 62. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 69.

Analysts predict that the 'Total System Network (IMAX systems)' will reach 1,776. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,772.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Margin- Content solutions' should come in at $15.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.71 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Margin- All Other' at $5.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.10 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Margin- Technology Products and Services' will reach $38.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $29.88 million.



Shares of Imax have demonstrated returns of +16.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IMAX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

