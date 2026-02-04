Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Huntington Ingalls (HII) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.72 per share, reflecting an increase of 18.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.06 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Huntington Ingalls metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales and Service Revenues- Mission Technologies' stands at $763.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales and Service Revenues- Ingalls' will reach $702.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and Service Revenues- Newport News' will reach $1.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Operating Income (loss)- Ingalls' will likely reach $52.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Operating Income (loss)- Newport News' of $86.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Operating Income (loss)- Mission Technologies' will reach $29.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income (loss)- Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment' reaching -$10.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Huntington Ingalls have returned +16.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Currently, HII carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

