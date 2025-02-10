Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Highwoods Properties (HIW) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Highwoods Properties (HIW) to post quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.1%. Revenues are expected to be $204.19 million, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Highwoods Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Rental and other revenues- Contractual rents, net' of $173.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Rental and other revenues- Other miscellaneous operating revenues' will reach $10.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Rental and other revenues- Cost recoveries billed under lease arrangements, net' to reach $17.02 million. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Rental and other revenues- Straight-line rental income, net' stands at $2.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -27.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $79.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $79 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Highwoods Properties here>>>



Over the past month, Highwoods Properties shares have recorded returns of +3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HIW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.