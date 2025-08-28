Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.78 billion, exhibiting an increase of 13.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hewlett Packard Enterprise metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Financial Services' will reach $870.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Corporate Investments and other' should arrive at $199.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue - Hybrid Cloud' to reach $1.51 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Intelligent Edge' will reach $1.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue - Server' will reach $4.67 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Americas' of $3.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Asia Pacific and Japan' stands at $1.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' to come in at $3.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +20.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Earnings from Operations- Financial Services' reaching $79.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $79.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Earnings from Operations- Hybrid Cloud' at $90.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Earnings from Operations- Server' should come in at $324.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $464.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Earnings from Operations- Intelligent Edge' will likely reach $326.72 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $251.00 million.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have experienced a change of +8.8% in the past month compared to the +1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), HPE is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

