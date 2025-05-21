Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Heico (HEI) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Heico Corporation (HEI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.06 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Heico metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Electronic Technologies Group (ETG)' at $334.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Flight Support Group (FSG)' will reach $734.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Flight Support Group' to reach $170.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $148.88 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Electronic Technologies Group' of $81.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $75.26 million in the same quarter last year.



