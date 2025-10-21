Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Healthpeak (DOC) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Healthpeak (DOC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $696.02 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Healthpeak metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Interest income and other' reaching $16.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rental and related revenues' at $534.27 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' should arrive at $152.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and amortization' to reach $265.60 million.

Shares of Healthpeak have experienced a change of +1.2% in the past month compared to the +1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DOC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

