Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of HealthEquity (HQY) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, HealthEquity (HQY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $354.43 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific HealthEquity metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Service' will reach $121.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Custodial' stands at $175.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Interchange' to reach $58.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

HealthEquity shares have witnessed a change of +11.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HQY is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.