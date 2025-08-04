Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of HCI Group (HCI) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that HCI Group (HCI) will report quarterly earnings of $4.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $218.5 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain HCI Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net investment income' to reach $14.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net premiums earned' will likely reach $201.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Expense Ratio' should arrive at 28.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined Ratio' will reach 68.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 67.9% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Loss Ratio' should come in at 40.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 41.9% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of HCI Group have demonstrated returns of -5.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HCI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

