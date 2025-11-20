Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Guess (GES) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Guess (GES) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, reflecting a decline of 32.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $774 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Guess metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Americas Retail' to reach $173.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Americas Wholesale' stands at $103.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Asia' will reach $63.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Europe' to come in at $391.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Licensing' at $35.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Guess shares have witnessed a change of +0.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GES is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Guess?, Inc. (GES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

