Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Guardant Health (GH) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Guardant Health (GH) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.40 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $316 million, increasing 36.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Guardant Health metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Oncology' reaching $211.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Screening' will likely reach $44.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +202.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Biopharma and data' will reach $57.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total tests performed (oncology tests)' stands at 89,203 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 64,000 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Guardant Health have demonstrated returns of -4.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GH is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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