Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, reflecting an increase of 65.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $225.35 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Glacier Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 67.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 74.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Non-accrual loans' to reach $24.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.74 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total non-performing assets' should arrive at $32.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25.43 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balances - Total earning assets' will reach $25.91 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26.44 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $32.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.99 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $192.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $166.48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gain on sale of loans' will likely reach $3.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.36 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent)' should come in at $194.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $170.47 million.



Over the past month, shares of Glacier Bancorp have returned -14% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. Currently, GBCI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

