Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of GE Vernova (GEV) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that GE Vernova (GEV) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 96.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9.3 billion, increasing 15.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific GE Vernova metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Power- Equipment' will reach $1.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Wind- Services' should come in at $405.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Wind- Equipment' at $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -21.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Wind' reaching $1.51 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Power' of $4.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Electrification' will reach $2.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +54.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Power- Services' should arrive at $3.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Wind- Onshore Wind' will likely reach $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Wind- Offshore Wind' to come in at $163.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Wind- LM Wind Power' will reach $59.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Electrification- Equipment' stands at $2.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +63.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Power - Gas Turbine Gigawatts' to reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of GE Vernova have returned +12.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Currently, GEV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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