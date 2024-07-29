Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Garmin (GRMN) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Garmin (GRMN) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.48 billion, increasing 12% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Garmin metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Marine' will reach $258.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Aviation' will likely reach $218.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Fitness' to reach $378.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Outdoor' should arrive at $472.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Auto OEM' of $150.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +44.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income- Outdoor' should come in at $142.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $138.26 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Fitness' will reach $72.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $54.46 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income- Marine' will reach $46.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $46.38 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit- Fitness' stands at $206.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $173.16 million.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit- Marine' to come in at $136.49 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $120.34 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit- Aviation' at $159.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $160.96 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- Outdoor' reaching $301.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $280.08 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Garmin shares have recorded returns of +9.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GRMN will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

