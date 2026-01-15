Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Fulton Financial (FULT) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Fulton Financial (FULT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $335 million, increasing 3.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Fulton Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 58.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 58.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 3.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total Interest-Earning Assets' reaching $30.62 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.19 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should come in at $69.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $65.92 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $266.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $258.00 million.

Over the past month, Fulton Financial shares have recorded returns of -3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FULT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.