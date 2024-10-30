Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Fox (FOXA) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Fox (FOXA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, indicating an increase of 2.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.37 billion, representing an increase of 5.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fox metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Component- Advertising' stands at $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Component- Affiliate fee' will likely reach $1.81 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Revenues- Television' should come in at $1.92 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming' will reach $1.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Revenues- Other, Corporate and Eliminations' should arrive at $40.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Component- Other' at $261.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Television- Other' will reach $140.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Television- Affiliate fee' will reach $793.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Television- Advertising' to reach $984.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Advertising' to come in at $300.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Affiliate fee' of $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Other' reaching $95.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Fox have demonstrated returns of -0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FOXA is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

