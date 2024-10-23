Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Ford Motor (F) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ford Motor Company (F) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 25.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $41.2 billion, increasing 0.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ford Motor metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit' to come in at $41.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Ford Credit' will reach $2.89 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Blue' will likely reach $24.95 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Ford Pro' reaching $15.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Model e' at $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -25.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wholesale Units - Ford Blue' will reach 711.13 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 736 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wholesale Units - Ford Pro' of 352.04 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 314 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Wholesale Units - Ford Model e' should arrive at 26.36 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 36 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit' should come in at $458.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $400 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue' to reach $2.04 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro' stands at $2.05 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.70 billion.



