Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of FMC Technologies (FTI) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, FMC Technologies (FTI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, reflecting an increase of 63.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.27 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some FMC Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subsea Technologies' stands at $1.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Surface Technologies' to come in at $296.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Lease' will reach $59.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product' should arrive at $785.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Service' will likely reach $1.41 billion. The estimate points to a change of +20.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Inbound Orders - Subsea Technologies' to reach $2.47 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Order Backlog - Subsea Technologies' will reach $14.06 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.46 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Order Backlog - Total' should come in at $14.98 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.49 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Inbound Orders - Total' will reach $2.78 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.77 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Order Backlog - Surface Technologies' of $909.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Inbound Orders - Surface Technologies' at $317.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $370.60 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Subsea' reaching $331.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $242.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of FMC Technologies have experienced a change of -17.3% in the past month compared to the -8.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FTI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

