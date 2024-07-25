Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 16.7%. Revenues are expected to be $245.6 million, down 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some First Interstate BancSystem metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)' will reach 3.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 64.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 61%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total noninterest Income' should come in at $43.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $44.10 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $200.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $218.40 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of First Interstate BancSystem have returned +19.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Currently, FIBK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

