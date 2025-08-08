Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.12 per share, indicating a decline of 122.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $645.23 million, representing an increase of 17.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 6.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fidelis Insurance metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' reaching $597.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $47.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Combined Ratio' to come in at 108.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 92.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Loss Ratio' will reach 61.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 44.4%.

Shares of Fidelis Insurance have demonstrated returns of +3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FIHL is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.