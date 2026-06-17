Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of FedEx (FDX) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that FedEx (FDX) will report quarterly earnings of $5.91 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $24.18 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some FedEx metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Federal Express- Package- International economy' to reach $1.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Federal Express- Package- Total international export package revenue' stands at $4.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Federal Express- Package- U.S. priority' at $3.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Federal Express- Package- U.S. ground' to come in at $9.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - International economy' of 572.47 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 554.00 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - Total international export ADV' reaching 1.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.12 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Federal Express - Package - Revenue per package - International export composite' will reach $56.56 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $51.18 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Federal Express - Freight - Average daily freight pounds - International economy' will reach 11.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.30 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - U.S. priority' should come in at 1.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.64 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - U.S. ground commercial' will reach 4.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.23 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - U.S. ground home delivery/economy' should arrive at 7.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Federal Express - Package - Revenue per package - U.S. priority' will likely reach $27.58 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.85 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of FedEx have experienced a change of -10.5% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FDX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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