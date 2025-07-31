Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Exxon (XOM) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Exxon Mobil (XOM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 30.4%. Revenues are expected to be $82.82 billion, down 11% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Exxon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other income' should arrive at $618.89 million. The estimate points to a change of -53.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue' to reach $80.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Income from equity affiliates' should come in at $1.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Energy Products' reaching $61.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Energy Products- United States' of $24.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Energy Products- Non-U.S.' will reach $36.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Chemical Products- United States' stands at $1.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Upstream- United States' will reach $6.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Oil-equivalent production per day' will reach 4547 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4358 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Natural gas production available for sale per day - Europe' will likely reach 285 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 331 thousands of cubic feet per day.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Natural gas production available for sale per day - Africa' at 147 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 167 thousands of cubic feet per day.

Analysts expect 'Natural gas production available for sale per day - Asia' to come in at 3328 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3486 thousands of cubic feet per day.

Over the past month, shares of Exxon have returned +0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, XOM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

