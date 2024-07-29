Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Exelon (EXC) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Exelon (EXC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.01 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 8.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Exelon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- ComEd' to come in at $1.87 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- PECO' of $887.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- BGE' to reach $839.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- PHI' should arrive at $1.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Electric revenues- Pepco' will reach $644.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Electric revenues- DPL' stands at $331.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Electric revenues- ACE' will likely reach $329.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Natural gas revenues- BGE' will reach $162.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Natural gas revenues- PECO' should come in at $125.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Electric revenues- BGE' will reach $752.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Electric revenues- PECO' reaching $830.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Electric revenues- ComEd' at $1.86 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Exelon here>>>



Over the past month, Exelon shares have recorded returns of +6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EXC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

