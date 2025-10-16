Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Equifax (EFX) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Equifax (EFX) to post quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.52 billion, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Equifax metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions' should arrive at $645.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenue- Total International' will likely reach $366.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions' will reach $511.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services' should come in at $58.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services' stands at $550.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions' to reach $450.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services' will reach $95.07 million. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenue- Asia Pacific' reaching $90.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenue- Latin America' will reach $105.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenue- Europe' of $102.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenue- Canada' to come in at $66.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- U.S. Information Solutions' at $180.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $161.60 million in the same quarter last year.

