Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of EPR Properties (EPR) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect EPR Properties (EPR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. Revenues are expected to be $146.95 million, up 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some EPR Properties metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental revenue' should come in at $146.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Mortgage and other financing income' to come in at $15.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Other income' to reach $28.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +137.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $40.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.47 million.



