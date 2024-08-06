Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Envista (NVST) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Envista (NVST) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 37.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $647.99 million, declining 2.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Envista metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Equipment & Consumables' reaching $233.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies' will reach $414.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Sales- North America' to come in at $337.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Sales- Western Europe' should come in at $146.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Sales- Emerging markets' will likely reach $129.84 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Sales- Other developed markets' of $32.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- North America' will reach $175.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Emerging markets' at $30.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -28.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Other developed markets' should arrive at $22.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Emerging markets' stands at $99.04 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- North America' will reach $162.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Western Europe' to reach $29.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Envista here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Envista have returned -3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. Currently, NVST carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.