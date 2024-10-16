Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share, indicating a decline of 2.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $157.56 million, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Enterprise Financial Services metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 60.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 57.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 4.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total nonperforming loans' at $41.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $48.93 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $13.71 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.16 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $15.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.09 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $142.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $141.64 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Deposit service charges' will reach $5.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.19 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income (FTE)' reaching $144.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $143.70 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Enterprise Financial Services have returned +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Currently, EFSC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

