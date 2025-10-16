Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Elevance Health (ELV) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Elevance Health (ELV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.98 per share, indicating a decline of 40.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $49.5 billion, representing an increase of 10.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Elevance Health metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Service fees' will reach $2.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Premiums' reaching $41.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net investment income' of $449.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Product revenue' will reach $6.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Medical Membership' will reach 45.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 45.76 million.

Analysts forecast 'Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Advantage' to reach 2.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.05 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Medicaid' should arrive at 8.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.93 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Medical Membership - Federal Employees Health Benefits' at 1.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.66 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Medical Membership - Total Medicare' will likely reach 3.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.94 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical Membership - Commercial Risk-Based - Individual' stands at 1.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.30 million.

Analysts expect 'Benefit Expense Ratio' to come in at 91.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 89.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Commercial Fee-Based' should come in at 27.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 27.27 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Elevance Health shares have recorded returns of +13.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ELV will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.