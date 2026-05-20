Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Elbit (ESLT) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Elbit Systems (ESLT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.44 per share, indicating an increase of 33.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.14 billion, representing an increase of 12.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Elbit metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by segments- Aerospace' will reach $509.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by segments- C4I and Cyber' stands at $242.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by segments- Land' should come in at $713.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by segments- ESA' at $426.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by segments- ISTAR and EW' to reach $405.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Elbit have experienced a change of -10.9% in the past month compared to the +3.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ESLT is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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