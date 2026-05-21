Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Dycom Industries (DY) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Dycom Industries (DY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share, indicating an increase of 30.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.66 billion, representing an increase of 32.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dycom Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue By Customer- Lumen Technologies' will reach $179.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue By Customer- AT&T Inc' at $403.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Backlog' should come in at $9.68 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.13 billion.

Shares of Dycom Industries have demonstrated returns of +1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DY is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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