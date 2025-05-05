Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Dutch Bros (BROS) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Dutch Bros (BROS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, indicating an increase of 11.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $343.5 million, representing an increase of 24.9% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dutch Bros metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Franchising and other' of $29.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Company-operated shops' will reach $313.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total shop count' should arrive at 1,013. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 876.

Analysts forecast 'Number of shops - Franchised' to reach 316. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 294.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of shops - Company-operated' should come in at 698. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 582.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Same shop sales growth' will reach 4.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Company-operated same shop sales' will likely reach 5.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.9% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total net - new shop openings' will reach 32. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 45.



Over the past month, Dutch Bros shares have recorded returns of +18.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BROS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

