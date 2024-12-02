Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Dollar General (DG) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar General (DG) to post quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 23.8%. Revenues are expected to be $10.14 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dollar General metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Category- Consumables' should come in at $8.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Category- Seasonal' to reach $953.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Category- Home products' will likely reach $512.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by Category- Apparel' at $274.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ending store count' reaching 20,514. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19,726 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total selling square footage' will reach 155.30 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 148.64 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Store closings' will reach 17. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 25.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'New store openings' should arrive at 183. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 263 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales per square foot' stands at $65.18. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $65.22.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dollar General here>>>



Over the past month, Dollar General shares have recorded returns of -5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.