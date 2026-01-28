Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Dolby Laboratories (DLB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 21.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $332.77 million, declining 6.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Dolby Laboratories metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Licensing' reaching $305.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Products and services' to reach $26.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Licensing- Market- PC' will reach $33.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Licensing- Market- Other' to come in at $72.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Licensing- Market- CE' at $39.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Licensing- Market- Broadcast' will likely reach $106.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Licensing- Market- Mobile' will reach $55.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Margin- Licensing' should come in at $284.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $309.37 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross margin- Products and services' should arrive at $7.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.86 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories have experienced a change of -6.2% in the past month compared to the +0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DLB is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.