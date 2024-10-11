Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Discover (DFS) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Discover (DFS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share, indicating an increase of 27% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.36 billion, representing an increase of 7.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Discover metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Credit Card Volume - Discover Card Sales' should come in at $54.39 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $54.95 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest margin' will reach 11.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Efficiency Ratio' will reach 36.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 36% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans' to come in at 4.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Credit Card Volume - Discover Card' at $58.03 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $58.97 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Network Volume - Total Payment Services' stands at $99.85 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $91.77 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Network Volume - Diners Club International' to reach $10.08 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.72 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Network Volume - Network Partners' reaching $9.59 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.90 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Network Volume - PULSE Network' should arrive at $80.67 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $72.15 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Transactions Processed on Networks - Discover Network' of $990.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $964 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio' will likely reach 13.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Transactions Processed on Networks - Total' will reach $3.38 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.98 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Discover here>>>



Discover shares have witnessed a change of +9.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DFS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Discover Financial Services (DFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.