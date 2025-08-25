Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Dell Technologies (DELL) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Dell Technologies (DELL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.31 per share, indicating an increase of 22.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $29.32 billion, representing an increase of 17.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dell Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group' will likely reach $12.89 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group' should come in at $15.95 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +37%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking' should arrive at $11.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of +54.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage' reaching $4.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial' will reach $11.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer' will reach $1.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of -14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Client Solutions Group' at $710.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $767.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group' to come in at $1.57 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.28 billion.

Shares of Dell Technologies have experienced a change of -0.3% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DELL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

